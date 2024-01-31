Solo Sikoa Deletes His Twitter/X Account

WWE star Solo Sikoa has decided to take a break from Twitter/X.

Depending on how you interact with other users, social media can be a hostile environment. This includes wrestlers who filter the feedback they receive from fans because some are genuinely rooting for you, while others want to be negative.

Sikoa is Rikishi’s son and the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso. He signed with WWE in 2021. Since then, WWE has pushed him hard.

After working in NXT, Solo was promoted to the main roster and helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Clash at the Castle PLE, officially joining The Bloodline.

Sikoa has frequently appeared on television as the faction’s enforcer.