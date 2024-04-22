Solo Sikoa Extends His WWE Long-Losing Streak

Not everybody has the ability to win a ton of matches in the WWE and be pushed as a rising star or main eventer. However, in the case of one star, he finds himself in an unusual situation in which he is being pushed while losing matches at a rapid pace.

Solo Sikoa is Rikishi’s son and the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso (Jonathan and Joshua Fatu). He signed with WWE in 2021. Solo was promoted to the main roster in September 2022 as a member of The Bloodline after working in NXT.

In this role, he served as Roman Reigns’ enforcer until Reigns left to rest after WrestleMania 40. Solo now leads the faction after bringing in Tama Tonga and eliminating Jimmy Uso.

In November, Sokoa defeated John Cena at the Crown Jewel PLE, which was his biggest win of his career. He hasn’t won since then.

According to CageMatch.net, Solo lost 14 matches in 2023 following Crown Jewel and is currently 0-24-1 in 2024. As of Monday morning, he had a 40-match losing streak. Sikoa has mostly worked house shows, with his last TV match being a DQ loss to Jey Uso on the April 5th episode of SmackDown.