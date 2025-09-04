Sons Of WWE Legend Start Training At Natalya & TJ Wilson’s “Dungeon 2.0”

The next generation of a legendary wrestling family is officially stepping into the business. Jeremiah and Joseph, the sons of WWE legend Tatanka, have begun their professional wrestling training at The Dungeon 2.0, the world-class facility run by Natalya and TJ Wilson.

Both Tatanka and Natalya shared the news on social media this week, posting photos and videos from recent training sessions. One group photo featured WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio as a special guest, alongside Tatanka, his sons, and other trainees including Apollo Crews, former WWE star Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Aalyah Mysterio, and Brodie Lee Jr., the son of the late Brodie Lee.

Tatanka has been proudly documenting his sons’ early progress in the ring. Of his 16-year-old son Jeremiah — a two-time National Wrestling Champion, he wrote: “At age 16 it’s an honor to be in a WWE ring training with the best in the business! Thank you @natbynature and @tjwilson711 along with the @wwe… with only 6 nights of training! #LetsGo”

He also praised Joseph’s development, sharing clips from the training facility and noting his progress after just one week: “This is with only 7 nights of wrestling training with our son @_josephchavis. A testament to the greatest training facility, The Dungeon 2.0! Thank you @natbynature and @tjwilson711 along with the @wwe #LetsGo”

The Hart family’s Dungeon has long been regarded as one of wrestling’s most historic training grounds, having produced legends such as Bret Hart, Owen Hart, and countless others. With “Dungeon 2.0,” Natalya and TJ Wilson continue that tradition, and now Tatanka’s sons are the latest names to carry forward their family’s legacy inside the squared circle.