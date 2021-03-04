Sonya Deville Addresses Her WWE In-Ring Status

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Sonya Deville talked about her new role as Adam Pearce’s assistant and was asked about her in-ring status with the company:

“I don’t know right now. I like rocking my three-piece suits and calling the shots. Being in charge is something that comes naturally to me, and I like this new role.

“But you know, I’m Sonya Deville, and I’m a fighter at the end of the day. Obviously, I love to get down and dirty, and I like to kick ass. I’m sure everything will come full circle eventually.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)