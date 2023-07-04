Sonya Deville, Chelsea Green Become No. 1 Contenders For WWE Women’s Tag Titles

WWE has new number one contenders for the Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

After Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at WWE Money In The Bank 2023 to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions, the new champs sat ringside at Monday Night Raw for a Number One Contender Tag-Team Turmoil gauntlet.

The gauntlet saw the team of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, who started off tag-team turmoil, emerge victorious to become the new number one contenders.

With the win, Deville and Green have earned the next shot at WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Morgan and Rodriguez.