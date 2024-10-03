Special Backstage Footage Of Triple H At NXT On CW Debut

Former D-Generation X buddies had a good time ushering in a new era earlier this week.

Triple H shared a digital exclusive video of himself backstage at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois during the inaugural episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, working alongside Shawn Michaels at Gorilla position after starting off the show with HBK in the ring.

“It was a very special night in Chicago [on Tuesday night] for WWE NXT,” Levesque wrote. “I’m always inspired when I’m around. The talent, work ethic and desire to be the best was evident throughout the night. Shawn Michaels and crew put on an excellent show, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Check out the video below.