Special Guest Referee Revealed for Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins Fight Pit Match

During the September 19th, 2022 episode of WWE RAW, Matt Riddle stated that he wanted a “fight pit” match at the Extreme Rules PLE, and Seth Rollins accepted the challenge. MMA fighter Daniel Cormier will be the special guest referee, according to Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. Cormier provided Helwani with a quote.

“The Rollins-Riddle feud has gotten very intense and personal. There’s only one person qualified enough to oversee this brutal match at Xtreme Rules and it’s me. I’ll see you guys in Philly next Saturday.”

You can check out Helwani’s announcement below: