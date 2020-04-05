Specuation About WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2 Finishes (Possible Spoilers)

According to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, the original plan for Wrestlemania 36 at Raymond James Stadium was for Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar.

Davis added that he doesn’t believe the plan changed and WWE is looking to have as many positive (babyfaces winning) match endings as possible for Wrestlemania.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com also noted that Wrestlemania was expected to be a “feel-good” show with babyfaces winning for the most part.

Meltzer speculated that this was why Becky Lynch retained the RAW women’s title despite expectations that Baszler would win.

Meltzer also noted that “even if you can’t deliver on atmosphere, you can on endings and stories.”