Speculation About Adam Cole’s Future With WWE

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following about NXT Champion Adam Cole’s status with WWE:

“NXT Champion Adam Cole’s contract is set to expire sometime this Summer. I believe his deal is up in August or early September.”

Speculation about Cole has been fueled by a report that he attended AEW’s Memorial Day party with girlfriend Britt Baker. During AEW’s Unrestricted podcast, Baker teased the idea that Cole would reunite with stars from AEW:

“It’s all one huge giant family. I hope there is a day in the future, in the near future, where Adam Cole can be in the ring with The Young Bucks and Kenny and Cody and it will come full circle and we can all be one giant happy family again.”