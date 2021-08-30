Speculation About Paige Possibly Making A Return To Wrestling

As PWMania.com previously reported, during a recent Twitch live stream, Paige commented on her status with WWE and said the following:

“My contract is up in June of next year. Who knows if they would want to give me a new contract? Who’s to say they would want to? If they did, I’d love to have Twitch as a part of the contract.”

“This is going to be my comeback story. I’m inspired. I’m so inspired by the people coming back to wrestling and the more I think about it, I’m like, ‘Okay, mentally, I’m ready to go.’ I’m going to start working around, getting in the ring a little bit. Maybe. We’ll see. This is not saying I’m making a comeback tomorrow. It’s a long f*cking road. I still have to get cleared by doctors, I have to get cleared by WWE. It’s such a big process, but emotionally, I’m ready. The past few months, I didn’t think I was emotionally ready, but no, I’m f*cking ready to get back on the horse. Even if it takes me a year. One step at a time, build to it, that’s exactly what I’m doing. There’s a whole journey and it’s going to take some time.”

There has been speculation about Paige possibly making an in-ring comeback at some point since she tweeted the following in late July:

You guys I’m getting stronger 🥺🥺 squatting 185lbs again. I know it’s not a ton but it’s a big accomplishment for me who was worried to do any gym stuff because of my neck. But my neck is feeling so awesome. I’m so proud of myself 🥰 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) July 30, 2021

Paige has fueled rumors about her future with the following tweet on Sunday afternoon: