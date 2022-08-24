Speculation on Another Former WWE Star Returning to the Company

Since becoming the head of creative for WWE, Triple H has brought back a number of NXT stars, including Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Hit Row.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has talked about bringing back a variety of names.

On the most recent episode of We’re Live Pal, Andrew Zarian mentioned that he had heard that the company was considering bringing back Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed in the WWE.

Zarian said, “I’ve heard one name over the last few weeks and that’s Jonah. Great G1 [Climax], I talked to a friend over there casually in Connecticut…he’s a name. Bronson Reed got the shit end of the stick with his positioning. He’s very good, he has the size, he had this awesome entrance with the background. I don’t know him at all personally. I don’t know if anything behind the scenes that happened, anything beyond that, but I can tell you there are people very interested in him because of his talent, his performance in the G1. He’s a name that people are interested in. I don’t know what his deal is, but he has come up as a name that I’ve heard.”

Jonah was one of the wrestlers that the WWE let go last summer. The fact that he had been pushed as a NXT regular and had worked dark matches on the main roster with the hope of being called up before his departure meant that his release came as a surprise.

Jonah currently works for New Japan Pro Wrestling after an effective run in Impact Wrestling that ended in May.

You can listen to the latest edition of We’re Live Pal below:



