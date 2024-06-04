Speculation On Chad Gable’s WWE Future

As PWMania.com previously reported, Chad Gable’s WWE contract will expire this month. As seen on this week’s edition of WWE RAW, a match between Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn and Chad Gable was scheduled for the 2024 Clash at the Castle PLE.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com speculated about Gable’s future with WWE.

“I could see Gable winning, it would have to be tied to negotiations. I don’t see them putting the title on Gable with his contract expiring. And his contract is expiring and he hasn’t signed a new deal. That’s a good pressure, you know because we’re giving you the biggest push of your career, which they are right now. Obviously they don’t want him to leave, and he’s doing really great.

So I think… there’s a good chance that may be the determining factor if he signs or doesn’t sign. They got both ways they could go. I would put the odds relatively small of the idea that he would leave.”