Speculation On International Star Heading To AEW

AEW may soon add an international star with a WWE background to their already stacked roster across Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and ROH.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Stardom’s Mariah May has completed the promotion.

The 25-year-old debuted in wrestling in 2018 before making his way to Stardom in 2022. She was a Goddess of Stardom Champion with Mina Shirakawa during her promotion.

Meltzer noted that May has returned to England when there has been speculation about her possibly joining AEW, but he has NOT confirmed this.

He speculated that she might sign with AEW or WWE.

Surprisingly, she used to model for WWE merchandise many years ago.