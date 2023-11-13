Speculation On John Cena Making Another WWE Comeback After His Surgeries

Solo Sikoa defeated John Cena in a clean victory at the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel PLE.

Last week, it was announced that the SAG-AFTRA actors strike was officially over, and that Hollywood actors like Cena would be returning to work. Cena also revealed via Twitter/X that he was undergoing surgery.

“Thank you @JeffDugasMD and your entire team in Birmingham! One arm fixed, clean & headed for therapy … one arm left to go! Thank you again and see you ASAP for the next one!!”

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on Cena’s future:

“He might do a comeback next year, but now that the strike’s over, the only reason he’s back is because of the strike. He fulfilled his commitments and everything. He’s having surgery on both elbows, so you know, that’s you know, he didn’t do a lot. He really didn’t wrestle a lot, but he still ended up with two surgeries, so that says that maybe he won’t do. It’s not like he was doing anything crazy in the ring again. I would expect him to do a WrestleMania match or something like that, and maybe sporadic TVs, but not a whole hell of a lot.”