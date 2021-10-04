Speculation On SmackDown Star Being Drafted To WWE RAW In Drew McIntyre’s Role

As seen on the September 27th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre came out to the stage after WWE Champion Big E defeated Bobby Lashley in the main event. McIntyre pointed his sword towards Big E which teased a future match between the two of them.

With McIntyre being drafted to Smackdown brand, there has been fan speculation about who will feud with Big E next. WWE has been able to keep the Draft picks a surprise but Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted that one name has been rumored to be taking McIntyre’s role on RAW…

“WWE has done a better job this go around of keeping draft results wrapped up. Good job by them. Only speculation I heard over the weekend included a story about how a RAW writer ‘banged the table’ for Finn Balor, to be used in McIntyre’s role now on Monday nights. We shall see.”

After losing to Roman Reigns at the Extreme Rules PPV, Balor did not appear on the October 1st 2021 edition of Smackdown.