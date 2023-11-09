Speculation On WWE RAW Moving To FX In 2024

WWE’s programming rights for RAW, NXT, and SmackDown will expire next year, as RAW and NXT have deals with USA Network and SmackDown has a deal with FOX.

WWE has announced two of the three television deals for the programs. WWE will be leaving FOX and has signed a five-year agreement to bring SmackDown back to the USA Network, while NXT has signed a five-year deal with The CW Network.

Because SmackDown is returning to USA, the network isn’t expected to renew the rights to RAW, though this isn’t completely ruled out.

FX, USA Network, and Warner Bros. Discovery were thought to be the favorites to land Raw earlier this week. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that the latest rumor is that RAW will be moved to FX.

“There’s a good chance they’re [USA Network] losing Raw. Most of the talk is that Raw is going to go to FX,” Meltzer stated.