Spoiler: Advertising Features Spoiler On Top Star Returning On SmackDown

A top WWE Superstar is expected to return on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of Friday night’s annual “Tribute To The Troops” special edition of SmackDown, WWE has released official advertising for the show at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island that includes one Superstar that is currently out of action — “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

As we reported earlier this week via Dave Meltzer and Wrestling Observer Radio at F4W Online, AJ Styles is expected to make his WWE television return on Friday night’s SmackDown.

Styles last wrestled on the September 15 episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program, losing to Finn Balor of The Judgment Day, and has been off TV since being a victim of an attack by The Bloodline.

Featured below is the aforementioned official WWE advertising for Friday’s “Tribute To The Troops” special edition of Friday Night SmackDown that includes AJ Styles pictured.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com this Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Tribute To The Troops 2023 results coverage from Providence, RI.