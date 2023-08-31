Spoiler: AEW All Out Plans For MJF And Adam Cole Revealed

The Dark Order will compete for the AEW All Out pay-per-view title.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Better Than You Bay Bay (Adam Cole, AEW World Champion MJF) will defend their newly-won ROH World Tag Team Titles at All Out, against the winners of a 20-man Tag Team Battle Royal on Friday’s go-home Rampage, on Wednesday’s post-All In and All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite.

In an update, The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver won the Rampage Battle Royal to earn a title shot. The other teams were Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis), The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon), The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch), The Butcher and The Blade, The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum), Action Andretti and Darius Martin, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta), The Hardys (Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy), and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona). The graphic previously featured Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, but they were replaced by The Butcher and The Blade. Full Rampage spoilers can be found by clicking here.

Reynolds and Silver have been named the ROH World Tag Team Champions’ new #1 contenders for a match at Sunday’s pay-per-view. This will be MJF and Cole’s first title defense since capturing the straps from the Aussie Open on the AEW All In Zero Hour pre-show this past Sunday.

The Dark Order competed for the AEW World Trios Titles in the fall of 2022, but this will be their first shot at standard ROH or AEW tag team titles since falling short against then-champions Jurassic Express on the January 14, 2022 AEW Rampage episode, which was the current members’ only tag title shot. Since their debut in ROH in April 2023, the Dark Order has only lost two of their nine matches. They also continued to work for AEW TV.

The 2023 AEW All Out pay-per-view is set for August 3 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Below is the updated card:

AEW International Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Shane Taylor vs. Samoa Joe (c)

ROH World Tag Team Title Match

Rampage Battle Royal winners vs. Better Than You Bay Bay (AEW World Champion MJF, Adam Cole) (c)

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston