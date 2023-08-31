Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 9/1/2023

The September 1 episode of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Here are spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) won a ROH Tag Team Battle Royale to earn a title shot at Adam Cole and MJF’s ROH World Tag Team Championships at AEW All Out.

– “The Ocho” Chris Jericho got into a fight with Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) at the commentary position, but Sammy Guevara came to his aid.

– Hijo Del Vikingo and Nick Wayne def. Kip Sabian and Gringo Loco in a Tag Team Match.

– “Hangman” Adam Page def. Bryan Keith in a Singles Match.

– Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue def. Taya Valkyrie and Anna Jay in a Tag Team Match.

This week’s All Out go-home episode of AEW Rampage is set to air at 10PM ET on TNT.