Spoiler: Another NXT Star Answers Open Challenge For Knockouts Title At TNA Taping

The WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossovers continue.

At the TNA iMPACT On AXS TV taping on Friday night, June 28, 2024 at legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA., another WWE NXT Superstar appeared for surprise in-ring action in TNA Wrestling.

WWE NXT Superstar Izzi Dame answered the latest “Open Challenge” issued by TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, who would go on to successfully retain her title in their match at the 6/28 TNA on AXS taping.

NXT’s Izzi Dame is answering Jordan Grace’s open challenge for the TNA Women’s Championship pic.twitter.com/kHGkWnNq1s — Mario Candelaria (@TheOtherMarioC) June 29, 2024