Spoiler: Backstage Latest on New AEW Stable With Released WWE Talent

Ariya Daivari, who is now known as Ari Daivari and has started a new stable called the “Trust Busters,” introduced him. The group also includes Slim J.

On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the motivation behind the group. Since it has not yet been decided if the Trust Busters will be used in AEW or ROH, he also made the wild assumption that they might be working the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Meltzer said:

“So, Tony Khan had an idea for a trio called the Trust Busters, and the idea is that Arya Daivari is now Ari Daivari, after Ari Emanuel, owner of UFC and, of course, super agent and everything, big-time celebrity. The idea is that on July the 4th, I believe, his trust came in, and now he is rich. The first thing he did, I know if I was super rich and came into money, the first thing I would do is recruit Slim J.

He brought in Slim J, who’s a good wrestler. He’s been around for a long time, never really gotten a shot anywhere. He was brought in, and then the third member of the group that was brought in is Parker Boudreaux, who was Harland in WWE and was recently fired. They debuted on the Dark tapings, and I know Tony Khan was very excited about it, so there’s that. No decision has been made on whether it would be for Ring of Honor or AEW. There’s so many acts in AEW. Ring of Honor not as many acts.”

Meltzer went on to say that only five matches have been confirmed for the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV event thus far, and that Khan will need to add additional matches to fill out the three-hour show.

