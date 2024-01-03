Spoiler: “Big Surprise” Teased For Tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil Revealed

What is the big surprise the LWO has for the NQCC tonight?

As noted, due to visa issues, NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee will not be able to appear at tonight’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil show.

Lee, who was scheduled to team with the LWO for a match against the No Quarter Catch Crew, did not that although he won’t be there, the LWO will have a “big surprise” for the NQCC.

Fightful Select is reporting that Carlito will be the mystery man filling in for Dragon Lee in the match tonight.

