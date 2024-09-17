Spoiler: CM Punk’s Big Announcement For Tonight’s WWE NXT Revealed

CM Punk’s role for tonight’s WWE NXT show has been revealed.

Heading into tonight’s WWE NXT show from Orlando, FL., Fightful Select is reporting that “The Best in the World” will announce that he will be serving as the special guest referee for the main event on the upcoming WWE NXT on CW debut episode.

In addition to that announcement being made tonight, Punk is also scheduled to be ringside for a segment somewhere in the middle of the show this evening.

