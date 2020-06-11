Spoiler For This Friday’s WWE SmackDown Involving Jeff Hardy

There will be a contract signing between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy on this coming Friday’s edition of WWE Smackdown, Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda.com. During the segment, a man in a lab coat and four security guards come to the ring. Cassidy provided details on what happened next:

“The segment sees Hardy accuse Sheamus of trying to ruin his life, while The Celtic Warrior seeks ‘assurances’ ahead of their match, demanding that his opponent takes a urine test as he refuses to compete against a ‘junkie’ – adamant Jeff will fail.

Hardy reportedly admits that he has a problem before Sheamus declares that the former WWE Champion has to take a test immediately while continuing to taunt The Charismatic Enigma.”

According to the report, Sheamus continued to provoke Hardy until Hardy threw the urine sample in Sheamus’ face. The match was made “official” for this Sunday’s Backlash PPV.