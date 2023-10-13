Spoiler: Former World Champion To Debut As New SmackDown GM Tonight

Could a familiar face be making his WWE television debut tonight?
PWInsider.com is reporting that Nick Aldis is expected to make his WWE TV debut on tonight’s “Season Premiere” of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.
As noted, tonight’s show is scheduled to feature John Cena, Triple H, Roman Reigns and Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes, as well as an open challenge from Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions Cody Rhodes & “Main Event” Jey Uso.
Wrestle Votes has also reported on the Aldis story, claiming he will debut on tonight’s show in a General Manager type of role.
Rumors of Nick Aldis debuting tonight on SmackDown as a new GM. Source states that within the last month there were discussions and ideas thrown around to see if Aldis’ wife Mickie James would be interested in such a role as “Co-GMs”. This doesn’t look to be happening though.
