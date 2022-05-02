SPOILER: Former WWE NXT and Impact Wrestling Stars Make AEW Debuts

All Elite Wrestling taped another session of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios on Sunday, May 1. You can click here for full spoilers from the event.

Former NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff made his AEW debut during the Dark tapings. Ruff signed with WWE in 2020, and was part of the budget cut releases in August 2021. Tony Nese defeated Ruff at the tapings. You can check out some photos from his AEW debut below:

Former Impact Wrestling star Jake Something also made his AEW debut during the Dark tapings. Something’s deal with Impact expired in February 2022. He last worked for the company at their Sacrifice event in March, 2022. Jay Lethal defeated Something at Sunday’s taping.