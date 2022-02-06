Spoiler: Former WWE NXT Star Makes AEW Debut At Dark Tapings

Former WWE NXT star Vanessa Bourne wrestled and lost to Marina Shafir at Saturday’s AEW Dark TV tapings. Bourne wrestled under her real name, Danielle Kamela.

Kamela signed with WWE in 2016. She worked on a lot of the house shows when NXT would tour around the state of Florida, but she never got a notable push on TV.

She did sign a new deal with WWE in early 2020 and was set to be called up to the main roster. However, creative had nothing for her and she was released in May of 2021.