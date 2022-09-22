Spoiler: Jon Moxley’s First Opponent for the AEW World Title Revealed

Former AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page won a Golden Ticket Battle Royale by eliminating Rush at Wednesday’s Rampage tapings, which will air this Friday.

Danhausen, Dante Martin, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Daniel Garcia, Matt Hardy, Jay Lethal, Jake Hager, The Butcher, The Blade, Dark Order, Private Party, Penta El Zero Miedo, Ari Daivari, Cole Carter, Best Friends, Dalton Castle, and Lee Moriarty were among the other competitors in the match in addition to Page and Rush.

It is currently unknown in what order the participants entered the battle royal.

Tony Khan announced in his post-Dynamite speech that the winner of the Golden Ticket Battle Royale (later revealed to be Page) will challenge Moxley for the AEW World Title on the October 18 episode of “Tuesday Night Dynamite” in Cincinnati, Ohio, Moxley’s hometown. Due to the MLB Playoffs, several episodes of “Dynamite” in October could be preempted. If the ALCS 7-game series goes to Game 6, the October 26 episode of “Dynamite” will be preempted as well.

The Arthur Ashe crowd was also thanked by Khan for contributing to this week’s show becoming the most successful AEW TV event ever. Khan had tweeted earlier on Wednesday that the dual Grand Slam shows had surpassed the $1 million gate mark.

Adam Page’s victory in the Battle Royal leaves Moxley with two opponents awaiting him. Moxley vs. MJF is the working plan for Full Gear on November 19 in Newark, New Jersey, according to Dave Meltzer. This would be the case if Moxley retains the title over Page.

Click here for complete AEW Rampage taping results.