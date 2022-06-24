SPOILER: New Champion Crowned at WWE NXT UK TV Tapings

Your new WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup champion is Mark Coffey.

Coffey defeated Noam Dar to win the Heritage Cup Title on Thursday’s NXT UK TV tapings in London, winning the contest 2-1.

This is Coffey’s first WWE singles reign. Depending on when the title change airs, Dar has held the title for 239+ recognized days since defeating Tyler Bate on the October 28, 2021 NXT UK edition. After the first champion A-Kid, Bate, and Dar, Coffey is the fourth NXT UK Heritage Cup champion.

For complete spoilers from the NXT UK tapings on Thursday, click here.

We will keep you informed as soon as we learn when the Dar vs. Coffey match will air.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.