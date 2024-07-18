Spoiler On Big Name Spotted At WWE Performance Center In Orlando Today

A big name was spotted at the WWE Performance Center today.

On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, CM Punk was reportedly at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, continuing the process on his road to recovery from the injury that has kept him on the sidelines from WWE since the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event back in January.

PWInsider.com is reporting that “The Best in the World” was actually working out in the ring at the WWE PC on 7/17, taking the necessary steps to get medically cleared for an in-ring return.

As noted, WWE has announced CM Punk will be live at WWE Raw next Monday night, July 22, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Also advertised for the 7/22 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand prime time program in Green Bay is Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville, as well as Alpha Academy & Xavier Woods vs. The Final Testament.

It is expected that Punk vs. Drew McIntyre will be taking place at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland premium live event scheduled for August 3, 2024.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.