Spoiler Photos: Three WWE NXT Stars Appear At 8/2 TNA iMPACT Taping

By
Matt Boone
-

The TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT crossovers continue.

At the TNA iMPACT television taping on Friday night, August 2, 2024 in Tampa, Florida, multiple WWE NXT Superstars appeared and worked matches at the show.

Among those who turned up at the Florida State Fairgrounds on 8/2 from the WWE NXT roster were Gallus member Wolfgang, Chase U member Riley Osborne and Dante Chen.

Check out photos of the aforementioned trio of WWE NXT Superstars appearing at the TNA iMPACT taping in Tampa via the X posts embedded below.

Make sure to check back here on Saturday morning for complete TNA iMPACT spoilers from Tampa, FL.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR