Spoiler Photos: Three WWE NXT Stars Appear At 8/2 TNA iMPACT Taping

The TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT crossovers continue.

At the TNA iMPACT television taping on Friday night, August 2, 2024 in Tampa, Florida, multiple WWE NXT Superstars appeared and worked matches at the show.

Among those who turned up at the Florida State Fairgrounds on 8/2 from the WWE NXT roster were Gallus member Wolfgang, Chase U member Riley Osborne and Dante Chen.

Check out photos of the aforementioned trio of WWE NXT Superstars appearing at the TNA iMPACT taping in Tampa via the X posts embedded below.

Make sure to check back here on Saturday morning for complete TNA iMPACT spoilers from Tampa, FL.

Wolfgang from Gallus crossed the line and showed up at tonight's TNA iMPACT tapings in Tampa FL!! 📸– @GerkenJayson pic.twitter.com/K5vUP2dsjq — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 3, 2024

Chase U is in the IMPACT Zone. Riley Osborne has shown up at TNA! 📸@GerkenJayson pic.twitter.com/IkOjoEaqin — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 3, 2024