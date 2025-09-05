Spoiler: Planned Lineup Revealed For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Chicago

The planned lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the Allstate Arena in Chicago has been revealed, and the show is shaping up to be one of the most significant broadcasts of the year.

The night is expected to feature the final SmackDown appearance of John Cena’s career, a hometown appearance from CM Punk, and several surprises along the way.

According to a new report from PWInsiderElite.com, John Cena is confirmed to open the broadcast.

The current plan calls for him to have an in-ring interaction with new United States Champion Sami Zayn, which will later lead to a singles match between the two men. If this is indeed Cena’s farewell to the blue brand, it will bring his career full circle, as his WWE television debut took place on SmackDown in the very same building on June 27, 2002.

The report outlines the rest of the scheduled lineup as well. Aleister Black will face The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest in singles action, while Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia is set to take on Michin. Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre are also scheduled for an in-ring segment to continue their heated rivalry.

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is advertised for a promo, and with CM Punk also confirmed for the show in his hometown, a confrontation between the two appears likely. Their storyline has been at the center of WWE programming in recent weeks and is reportedly building toward the highly anticipated return of AJ Lee.

In addition to what will air live on television, AJ Styles and The New Day are also in Chicago and are slated for dark matches to entertain the live crowd after the broadcast.

Friday Night SmackDown airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.