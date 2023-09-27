Spoiler: Planned Match For AEW WrestleDream

AEW returns to pay-per-view with WrestleDream this Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

This is AEW’s first-ever October PPV event, as the promotion plans to increase the number of events it holds each year, with 12 planned for next year.

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland, AEW Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. Aussie Open, ROH Tag Team Champions Adam Cole & MJF vs. The Righteous, and other matches are on the card.

Additional matches will be announced on tonight’s Dynamite. The pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main event at 8 p.m. ET. You can find the betting odds here.

Fightful Select reports, “As of this past weekend, we were told that the working plan for AEW WrestleDream was Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks. As always, that can change.”