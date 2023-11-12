Spoiler: Rumor Killer On WWE’s Plans For Return Of Top Star

– Although it is dated information at this point, Fightful Select reported this weekend that Scotty 2 Hotty worked as the producer for the NXT Halloween Costume Battle Royal back in 2019. Bronson Reed dressed as “Reed-Kishi.”

– Despite rumors to the contrary making the rounds on social media, Randy Orton is not scheduled to win a significant singles championship in WWE after he returns in the near future. Apparently things haven’t even gone that far into talks behind-the-scenes in WWE, as the focus now is for his return leading into the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023 on November 25 at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill. As noted, he is expected to turn up as a new addition to the baby face team, while Drew McIntyre is expected to join The Judgment Day heel team.