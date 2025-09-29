Spoiler: Surprise TNA Appearances Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

The high-stakes cross-promotional feud between TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT is set to escalate even further on this week’s episode of NXT, with several major TNA names scheduled to appear. According to a new report from PWInsider, Mustafa Ali, Frankie Kazarian, Moose, and Mike Santana are all expected to be at the taping to continue the ongoing invasion storyline.

The TNA takeover officially began on the September 23, 2025 edition of NXT, when a wave of TNA talent launched a surprise assault on the show. The chaotic invasion culminated in a massive brawl to close the night, featuring a mix of returning former WWE stars like Eric Young and Matt Cardona, TNA originals such as Moose and Mike Santana, and even the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions, The IInspiration. The message was clear: TNA was done being disrespected by WWE’s developmental brand.

The names expected to appear this week are among TNA’s most prominent performers. Mustafa Ali, a former WWE standout, has become one of TNA’s top stars since departing WWE. Frankie Kazarian is a decorated veteran with multiple TNA championships to his name. Moose is a former TNA World Champion and one of the company’s biggest homegrown talents, while Mike Santana has recently made a major impact as a breakout singles competitor after a successful tag team career.

This storyline represents the most significant crossover moment since the WWE–TNA partnership was announced in January 2025. Reports indicate that the invasion angle is planned to run for months, with “unconventional” programming and unexpected appearances set to follow. There is even speculation that TNA could film content at the WWE Performance Center in the aftermath of the Bound for Glory pay-per-view.

With tensions at an all-time high, this week’s NXT promises to deliver another unpredictable chapter in the growing war between TNA and WWE.