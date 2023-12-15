Spoiler: Two WWE Stars Possibly Returning To The Main Roster Tonight On SmackDown

The LWO (Latino World Order) has been profitable for WWE since it was revived; however, since Santos Escobar recently turned heel and attacked Rey Mysterio, who isn’t on TV right now due to knee surgery, the faction has broken up.

Following the attack angle, there was talk of Escobar getting some new associates for the feud, as he turned on Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega because he felt Mysterio was favoring Carlito.

As previously reported, WWE was considering Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo for main roster spots alongside Escobar after working together in NXT.

PWInsider reports that Garza and Carrillo are expected to be in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for tonight’s SmackDown. Although not confirmed, they are expected to return to the main roster tonight.

It was also noted that there had been some pitches for the team to get involved with the Santos Escobar vs. LWO feud.