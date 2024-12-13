Spoiler: WWE Star Set To Return On Tonight’s SmackDown

Fans can look forward to the return of a major star during tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Last week, SmackDown featured a backstage segment with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Chad Gable, and American Made in conversation with General Manager Nick Aldis. Additionally, Carmelo Hayes approached Aldis to request a match for this week’s show, which Aldis granted, leaving fans speculating about Hayes’ opponent.

According to Dr. Chris Featherstone of SportsKeeda, Braun Strowman is set to make his return tonight and will face Hayes in singles competition. Strowman has been absent from WWE television for months after suffering a torn groin during a Last Monster Standing Match against Bronson Reed on the October 1 episode of Raw. He recently returned to in-ring action on November 15, competing in a dark match for SmackDown.

Strowman’s return marks an exciting development for fans and adds another layer of intrigue to tonight’s SmackDown, as he steps back into the spotlight against one of WWE’s rising stars.