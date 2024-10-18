Spoiler: WWE’s Plans For Roman Reigns On Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE airs a new episode of SmackDown tonight, with Roman Reigns making an appearance just a week after acknowledging Jimmy Uso.

Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu earlier this month during the WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event. The Rock returned after the fight, and Jimmy returned to assist Reigns and Rhodes in winning the match.

Other confirmed SmackDown events include the Motor City Machine Guns’ debut against Los Garza, Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade El Idolo in the best-of-seven series finale, and Randy Orton’s appearance. Orton was attacked by Kevin Owens a week ago, and he promised to take Owens down this week.

WrestleVotes reported this morning that Reigns and Sikoa are expected to face off on tonight’s SmackDown.