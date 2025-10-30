Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 11/1/2025

All Elite Wrestling held their latest set of television tapings last night at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, for this week’s episode of Collision. Below are the full spoiler results for this week’s episode of Collision, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and The Death Riders’ Marina Shafir def. Miranda Alize and Nixon Newell in an AEW Women’s World Tag team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match.

– Bang Bang Gang (Ace Austin, Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn) def. MxM TV (Mason Madden, Mansoor and Johnny TV).

– Don Callis Family (IWGP World Heavyweight Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita and AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada) def. “The Pride of Professional Wrestling” “The Five Tool Player” Anthony Bowens and “The Best Wrestler Alive” “Platinum” Max Caster.

– “The CEO” Mercedes Moné (c) def. Olympia to retain her CMLL Women’s World Championship.

– The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Komander and Roderick Strong) def. La Facción Ingobernable (The Beast Mortos, ROH World Tag Team Champion “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara and Dralistico).

– Brodido’s AEW World Tag Team Champion Bandido (c) def. Máscara Dorada to retain his ROH World Championship.