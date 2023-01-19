Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/20/2023

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 20 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full spoilers are below:

* Jungle Boy defeated Ethan Page. From ringside, Stokely Hathaway, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy looked on. Hook, the FTW Champion, came out to support Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy attempted a Code Red at one point, but Page saved himself by grabbing Hardy’s hair. Hardy pushed Page aside, allowing Jungle Boy to hit the Code Red for the pin. Page confronted Hardy after the match, claiming that Hardy now owed him now. Page issued a challenge at Dynamite – Page and Hardy vs. Hook and Jungle Boy

* Tony Schiavone interviewed Eddie Kingston and Ortiz in the ring, but they made separate entrances. It was highlighted how The House of Black sparked a feud between Ortiz and Kingston. Fans rallied behind Kingston, aggravating Ortiz’s rage. Ortiz was irritated that Kingston refused to speak to him one-on-one backstage. Ortiz stated that Homicide, their trainer, would be angry with him. He also referred to Kingston as a phony tough guy, to which Kingston responded with a steel chair. Kingston took down Ortiz and left.

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack. There’s a lot of power moves and back and forth action here. Cage was accompanied by Prince Nana to the ring.

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Leila Gray defeated The Vanity Twins (Jaida and Jordyn)

* Action Andretti defeated Daniel Garcia

Rampage airs every Friday at 10pm ET on TNT.