Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/6/2024

The January 6 episode of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Here are the results courtesy of F4WOnline.com:

* Mark Briscoe & The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) defeated Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade

* Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale defeated Notorious Mimi and Kenedi Copeland —

* Stokely Hathaway introduced Willow and Kris and really emphasized Kris, even saying “she’s thicker than a Snickers,” then just saying “and Willow Nightingale” as the storyline where Hathaway has become infatuated with Statlander continues.

* Hikaru Shida defeated Anna Jay

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) to retain the title — Jimmy Jacobs, Christopher Daniels, & Pat Buck were the judges for the bout. Yuta won by submission for his third successful defense of his third Pure title reign.