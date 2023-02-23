Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 2/24/2023

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the February 24 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. Full spoilers are below:

* AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks defeated Aussie Open. The lights went out after the match, and The House of Black surrounded the ring. The lights went out once more, and when they came back on, House of Black had vanished

* Toni Storm defeated Willow Nightingale. Ruby Soho got involved after the match to prevent Storm and Saraya from spray-painting Nightingale. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter entered the ring and attacked Saraya.

* Lance Archer defeated Bryce Saturn. Jake “The Snake” was with Archer

* Sammy Guevara defeated Action Andretti

Rampage airs every Friday at 10pm ET via TNT.