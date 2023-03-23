Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 3/24/2023

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the March 17 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Cable Dahmer Center in Independence, Missouri. Full spoilers are below:

* AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs retained over Penta El Zero M in the opener

* Ricky Starks came to the ring to address Juice Robinson. Juice came to the ring and a brawl broke out. The crowd chanted for a match but security held them back

* AEW World Trios Champion Brody King defeated Jake Hager. Anna Jay attacked Julia Hart after the match and they fought

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Leila Grey. Mark Sterling continued to taunt Taya and tried to serve the Cease & Desist order for Road to Valhalla/Jaded, so she hit him with Road to Valhalla after the match

* The Acclaimed defeated The Kingdom in the main event

Rampage airs every Friday at 10pm ET via TNT, but this week the show will air on Saturday due to soccer coverage on TNT.