Spoilers: AEW/ROH Celebration of Life for Jay Briscoe Taping Results From Fresno, CA

After the AEW Rampage tapings, AEW and ROH taped the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA on Wednesday night. The event will be broadcast for free on HonorClub and other digital platforms in the near future. Spoilers are below:

* The ring apron was replaced following the AEW Rampage tapings. ROH logos have been added to the apron, turnbuckles, and graphics. A large graphic of Jay Briscoe with the words “JAY BRISCOE CELEBRATION OF LIFE 1984-2023” is on display.

* Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni took the stage to begin the show. Riccaboni referred to this as a special occasion. They discussed Briscoe as one of the best wrestlers in ROH history, as well as giving some of the most captivating interviews ever. Off-camera, they also discussed Jay the man and what a wonderful father he was. It was announced that two major matches, among others, will be held in Jay’s honor. They stated that Jay was very special to them and that he would want the show to continue. Jay was said to have worked the first ROH event, in the second match, and that the show now has to go on.

* It was also announced that fans would be able to see some of Jay’s ROH history.

* Tony Khan came out to thank everyone for coming and for honoring the life and legacy of a great man. As Jerry Lynn, BJ Whitmer, and Dean Malenko approached the ringside table, a “ROH!” chant erupted. A “thank you Jay!” chant also began. Justin Roberts began announcing in the ring.

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta won by submission over Hagane Shinno. The match lasted about 10 minutes and was judged by Jerry Lynn, BJ Whitmer, and Dean Malenko. Yuta and Shinno exchanged handshakes following the match.

* Adam Cole entered the ring and spoke about Jay Briscoe being one of the most incredible people he had ever met. He praised The Briscoes as professional wrestlers, saying that many wrestlers had their best matches with Jay and Mark. Cole also mentioned how Jay helped him find himself when he was 20 in ROH, and how he wouldn’t be here today if it hadn’t been for Jay. He continued to speak about their friendship, and a “thank you Jay!” chant began. Cole stated that Jay was always thankful and grateful, that he never complained or spoke negatively about anyone, and that he always wanted the best for others. Cole also mentioned how much Jay loved his family and how he was a wonderful husband and father. Cole told The Briscoe Family that he will always be there for them and that he is sorry for the tragedy. Cole expressed his hope that the family understands how much everyone adores them. Cole went on to say that this is the time when Jay would smack him in the back of the head, tell him to man up, and put on a badass wrestling show. Cole stated that it is time to get fired up. He said Jay left the world a better place before telling him he loves and misses him. Fans chanted “thank you Jay!” and “man up!” once more.

* Marina Shafir defeated Mighty Mayra by submission

* Eddie Kingston defeated QT Marshall by submission

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena retained over Madison Rayne by submission. Skye Blue was at ringside for Rayne. Athena laid Blue out with a belt shot after the match.

* Juice Robinson defeated Brandon Cutler

* Yuka Sakazaki defeated Sandra Moon

* In the main event, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Christopher Daniels with the Jay-Driller. Daniels spoke after the match and stated that Jay Briscoe is the toughest pro wrestler he has met in 30 years. He thanked Jay’s family for sharing him with everyone and expressed his pride at sharing the ring with such an outstanding ROH Champion. Claudio also spoke and encouraged everyone to tell someone they love them, and he was reminded of this today as he drove to the arena and heard a song that said, “Bring me flowers when I can enjoy them, not just when I am gone.” Claudio stated that everyone should appreciate the days for what they are, and never take tomorrow for granted. He thanked the fans and Daniels, saying he loves the fans, loved Briscoe, and wishes everyone a safe drive home.