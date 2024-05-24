Spoilers: Full WWE SmackDown Taping Results For Tonight (5/24/2024)

Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, prior to the King and Queen of the Ring PLE on Saturday.

Below are complete taping results for the show that will air on tape delay in the United States.

* The show kicked off with Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax in a Queen of the Ring semi-final match. RAW finalist Lyra Valkyria was watching the match at ringside.

* Bianca had the early momentum after Nia was sent into the ring post but Nia gained control during the commercial break. Bianca made a comeback but started selling her knee after hitting a top rope crossbody. Nia regained the upper and targeted the leg. Bianca attempted to hit the KOD but she collapsed and Nia won with the Annihilator.

* Nia cut a post-match promo. Nia vowed to become Queen and then women’s champion at Summerslam.

* Backstage, Bianca had her knee iced up. Bianca said she took her knee to the limit. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell mocked Bianca but then left when Jade Cargill showed up. A women’s tag team title match was later confirmed for the PLE Kickoff show.

* Tag champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller had a “championship edition” of the Grayson Waller Effect. LA Knight was supposed to be the guest but Carmelo Hayes came out instead. The trio mocked Knight, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin. Knight was referred to as a “mega-fraud” by Carmelo.

* Knight finally came down to the ring and warned that Carmelo was poking a dog with a big stick. Carmelo took a cheap shot but Knight fought back. It ended up being three against one but the Street Profits ran down to make the save.

* During the commercial break, a six-man tag match was set up with Theory/Waller/Carmelo vs. Knight and the Profits. Knight hit Waller with a BFT and went after Carmelo on the outside. Ford then pinned Waller with a frogsplash.

* There was a Blair Davenport video package.

* Footage was shown of Logan Paul giving his brass knuckles to Michael Cole and saying he’ll beat Cody Rhodes clean.

* Prior to making his entrance for an in-ring promo, Cody shook hands with Randy Orton and wished Orton luck in match with Tama Tonga. The crowd sang Cody’s song as he came to the ring. Before Cody could start talking, Logan interrupted.

* Logan said he is a better athlete and entertainer than Cody. Logan gave his word that he won’t use brass knuckles in their match. Cody thought that Logan had another pair of knuckles on him which Logan denied. A referee came into the ring and checked both men. The referee found a pair in Logan’s pants and Logan once again said he will beat Cody clean. Cody said Logan needs to get it together if he ever wants to be on Cody’s level.

* WWE women’s champion Bayley had a match against Chelsea Green. Piper Niven was at ringside. Green got in some offense but Bayley ended up winning with a Rose Plant. Piper immediately attacked Bayley after the match and left her laid out with multiple sentons.

* Backstage, AJ Styles asked General Manager Nick Aldis for one more title match. Aldis said Styles would have to earn it and that will take time. Styles stated that he doesn’t have time and Aldis said he is unable to help Styles with that.

* There was an Andrade El Idolo video package. Legado Del Fantasma reacted to it and Santos Escobar commented on “letting bygones be bygones.”

* Backstage, Paul Heyman noted to Solo Sikoa that Tonga Loa couldn’t be brought into Saudi Arabia. Solo said it was up to Heyman to fix any problems. Tama Tonga told Paul Heyman that a new king comes to the Bloodline by orders of the tribal chief.

* The show wrapped up with Orton vs. Tama in a King of the Ring semi-final match. The crowd was singing Orton’s theme song as Gunther watched at ringside.