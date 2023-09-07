Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results For 8/31/2023 & 9/7/2023

Impact Wrestling returned to Toronto’s Rebel Entertainment Complex on Monday for the Emergence Fallout TV tapings, which will air on upcoming AXT TV episodes.

These should get the company to the Victory Road special on Friday, September 8, as well as the TV tapings the following night, which will also include the Impact 1000 taping.

Aaron Moss has provided spoilers from Monday’s tapings:

AUGUST 31 IMPACT EPISODE:

* Alisha Edwards won the 10 Knockouts Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender to Knockouts World Champion Trinity at Victory Road. The match also included Killer Kelly, KiLynn King, Masha Slamovich, Jessicka, Courtney Rush, Jody Threat, Vanna Black, Savannah Evans, and Gisele Shaw

* Mike Bailey vs. Crazzy Steve ended when Steve tried to dig Bailey’s eyes out with a fork. Black Taurus stopped Steve and tried to calm him but Steve chased Taurus to the back

* Chris Sabin defeated new Impact World Tag Team Champion Zachary Wentz. Their partners were out

* Eric Young defeated Kon

* Tommy Dreamer cut a promo and it was announced that he will challenge Impact Digital Media Champion Kenny King at Impact 1000. Dreamer’s career will also be on the line

* IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA, Jake Something and Frankie Kazarian defeated Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers and Moose

SEPTEMBER 7 IMPACT EPISODE:

* Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura defeated Shera and Champagne Singh

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Dani Luna

* Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush defeated Kevin Knight in a non-title match. Rush kept attacking Knight after the match until Kushida made the save

* Sami Callihan and Rich Swann defeated Subculture

* The participants came out to do the contract signing for Alisha Edwards vs. Knockouts World Champion Trinity. This ended with Alisha and Eddie putting Naomi through the table, but then Frankie Kazarian ran out to make the save

* Bully Ray and Steve Maclin defeated PCO and Josh Alexander

* Tommy Dreamer and Channing Decker defeated Dirty Dango and Alpha Bravo in a dark match for the live crowd only