Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 10/2/2025

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Thursday night from the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, before the Collision tapings.

These matches will air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

– Angelico and Serpentico def. Logan Cruz and Tyson.

– Sareee (c) def. Alex Windsor to retain her IWGP Women’s Championship. After the match, Tony Khan greeted Sareee.

– Wheeler Yuta def. Oro.

– Shane Taylor def. BEEF.

– Grizzled Young Vets and Isla Dawn def. Gabriel Aeros, Carolina Cruz and Javi.

– Billie Starkz def. Viva Van.

– Blake Christian def. Shannon Moore.

– Diamanté def. Aleah James.

– The Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich) def. Griff Garrison and Kole Carter.