Spoilers: TNA Snake Eyes Taping Results From 1/14/2024 (Nic Nemeth Makes In-Ring Debut)

TNA Wrestling taped Snake Eyes TV from Las Vegas on Sunday night, with episodes set to air on AXS TV this Thursday.

The promotion presented the fallout from Saturday’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event, which featured the debuts of former Dana Brooke, Xia Brookside, and Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler).

Nemeth defeated Zachary Wentz in his promotional debut match while Xia was in action, and Trinity appeared to have her farewell match before returning to WWE.

Here are the spoilers for the event, courtesy of Fightful:

Rhino defeated Shera

Joe Hendry defeated Rich Swann

Jake Something defeated KUSHIDA, El Hijo Del Vikingo, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid & Mike Bailey.

Nic Nemeth did a promo talking about his desire to become the TNA World Champion, but his moment was interrupted by Steve Maclin. Maclin called Nemeth a fake and claimed that it was his time, as Nemeth had 20 years to tell his story. Nemeth hit a Zig Zag on Maclin.

Xia Brookside defeated Tasha Steelz.

Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) defeated Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian. Following the match, Kazarian turned on Young.

PCO defeated Jai Vidal

Chris Bey defeated Kevin Knight. Afterward, the Grizzled Young Veterans laid out Bey and Ace Austin.

Dirty Dango & Oleg Prudius defeated Dante King & Damian Drake

Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Trinity to retain. After the match, Gisele Shaw and her entourage attacked both Grace and Trinity.

Nic Nemeth defeated Zachary Wentz. Following the match, Maclin rushed in to assault Nemeth, but Nemeth retaliated with a Zig Zag.

MK Ultra (Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich) defeated Jody Threat & Dani Luna

Josh Alexander defeated Will Ospreay. Scott D’Amore delivered a promo after the match, praising both men.

Kazuchika Okada & Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated The System (Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards)