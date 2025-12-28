Backstage Update On Reported Short-Term TNA Contracts For Multiple Stars

PWMania.com previously reported that Steve Maclin, Zachary Wentz, Jake Something, and AJ Francis were signed to new short-term contracts with TNA Wrestling, each lasting three months.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, only Jake Something and Zachary Wentz have not yet signed new contracts with TNA.

Additionally, Fightful Select reported on December 19 that while four wrestlers were rumored to have signed three-month deals, two of those names—Wentz and Something—were incorrect. Fightful Select also reported that Maclin and Francis had agreed to the short-term contracts, but as of December 19, Francis had not officially signed.

Furthermore, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Maclin and Francis may have since signed their new contracts.

This update comes after several wrestlers from TNA and AEW reached out to WWE, only to be informed that WWE is currently not looking to onboard new talent.