Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV, which will air next week from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, on TNA+ and AXS TV.

In an exciting singles match, Order 4’s Mustafa Ali will face Home Town Man. Additionally, TNA International Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Arianna Grace will make an appearance. TNA World Champion “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian will defend his title against Bear Bronson.

Furthermore, the Angel Warriors, comprising TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Ying Lee and Xia Brookside, will take on The Elegance Brand, represented by M and Heather By Elegance, in a tag team match.

In a 6-Woman Tag Team Match, Indi Hartwell, Jody Threat, and Jada Stone will battle “The Undeniable Diamond” Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore.

